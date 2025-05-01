The belief that every experience can be broken down into its individual emotions and sensations is known as
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
1. Introduction to Psychology
Early Schools of Thought
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between structuralism and functionalism in early psychology?
A
Structuralism studied how behavior is shaped by reinforcement, while functionalism examined unconscious motives.
B
Structuralism relied on case studies, while functionalism used introspection as its main method.
C
Structuralism focused on analyzing the basic components of consciousness, while functionalism emphasized the purpose and adaptive functions of mental processes.
D
Structuralism was primarily concerned with animal behavior, while functionalism focused on human development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that structuralism and functionalism are two foundational schools of thought in early psychology, each with a distinct focus.
Step 2: Recognize that structuralism aimed to break down mental processes into their most basic elements, often using introspection to analyze the components of consciousness.
Step 3: Note that functionalism, in contrast, emphasized the purpose of mental processes and how they help an organism adapt to its environment, focusing on the functions rather than the structure.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these core definitions: structuralism is about the 'what' of mental processes (basic components), and functionalism is about the 'why' or 'how' mental processes work (their adaptive purpose).
Step 5: Identify the option that correctly states that structuralism focused on analyzing the basic components of consciousness, while functionalism emphasized the purpose and adaptive functions of mental processes.
