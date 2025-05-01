Dr. Garfield believes that while poverty can be detrimental to society, it does provide employment for many in fields such as social work, medicine, psychology, politics, and nonprofit organizations. Dr. Garfield's belief relates best to which early field of psychology?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
1. Introduction to Psychology
Early Schools of Thought
Multiple Choice
Which psychologist is known for developing the concepts of Theory X and Theory Y in the study of motivation and management?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Douglas McGregor
C
John B. Watson
D
Abraham Maslow
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the psychologist who developed Theory X and Theory Y, which are concepts related to motivation and management styles.
Recall that Theory X and Theory Y describe two contrasting views of workers: Theory X assumes employees are inherently lazy and need control, while Theory Y assumes employees are self-motivated and seek responsibility.
Identify the psychologist associated with these theories by reviewing key figures in motivation and management psychology.
Recognize that Douglas McGregor is the psychologist who introduced Theory X and Theory Y in his work on management and motivation.
Confirm that the other options (Sigmund Freud, John B. Watson, Abraham Maslow) are known for different psychological theories and contributions, not Theory X and Theory Y.
Early Schools of Thought practice set
