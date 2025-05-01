According to the early medical models in psychology, how were mental illnesses primarily understood?
A
As physical disorders caused by biological factors
B
As learned behaviors acquired through conditioning
C
As moral failings resulting from poor character
D
As supernatural phenomena influenced by spirits
1
Identify the historical context of early medical models in psychology, which focused on understanding mental illnesses through a biological and physiological lens.
Recognize that early medical models viewed mental illnesses primarily as physical disorders, meaning they were thought to arise from biological factors such as brain abnormalities, genetics, or chemical imbalances.
Contrast this view with other perspectives mentioned, such as learned behaviors (behaviorism), moral failings (moral model), and supernatural phenomena (spiritual or supernatural explanations), which were not part of the early medical model.
Understand that the early medical model laid the foundation for modern biological psychiatry by emphasizing physical causes rather than psychological or social factors.
Summarize that according to early medical models, mental illnesses were primarily understood as physical disorders caused by biological factors.
