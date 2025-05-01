Which early school of psychology focused on breaking down mental processes into their most basic components?
A
Gestalt psychology
B
Structuralism
C
Functionalism
D
Behaviorism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about an early school of psychology that aimed to analyze mental processes by breaking them down into their simplest elements.
Step 2: Recall that Structuralism is the school of psychology founded by Wilhelm Wundt and Edward Titchener, which focused on identifying the basic components of conscious experience through introspection.
Step 3: Recognize that Gestalt psychology, in contrast, emphasized understanding the whole experience rather than breaking it into parts.
Step 4: Note that Functionalism focused on the purpose of mental processes and behavior rather than their structure, and Behaviorism focused on observable behavior rather than mental processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct school of psychology that fits the description of breaking down mental processes into basic components is Structuralism.
