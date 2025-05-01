According to developmentalists, which of the following best describes the concept of 'nature versus nurture' in human development?
A
It suggests that development is unaffected by either genetics or environment.
B
It refers to the debate over whether genetic inheritance or environmental factors play a more significant role in shaping behavior and development.
C
It is the idea that only environmental influences determine personality traits.
D
It describes the process by which children learn language exclusively through genetic programming.
1
Understand that the 'nature versus nurture' debate in developmental psychology concerns the relative contributions of genetic inheritance (nature) and environmental factors (nurture) to human development.
Recognize that 'nature' refers to the biological and genetic factors that influence traits and behaviors, such as inherited genes and biological predispositions.
Recognize that 'nurture' refers to environmental influences, including upbringing, culture, education, and life experiences that shape development.
Note that the debate is about which of these—nature or nurture—has a more significant impact on human behavior and development, rather than suggesting development is unaffected by either.
Conclude that the best description of 'nature versus nurture' is that it refers to the debate over whether genetic inheritance or environmental factors play a more significant role in shaping behavior and development.
