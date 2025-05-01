Which of the following statements is true about the developmental cascade model?
A
It focuses exclusively on adult development and ignores childhood experiences.
B
It proposes that genetic factors are the sole determinants of developmental change.
C
It describes how early experiences can influence later developmental outcomes across multiple domains.
D
It suggests that development occurs in isolated stages without interaction between domains.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the developmental cascade model is a framework in developmental psychology that explains how early experiences or changes in one domain can influence outcomes in other domains over time.
Recognize that this model emphasizes the interconnectedness of developmental processes rather than viewing development as isolated or compartmentalized stages.
Note that the model does not focus exclusively on adult development; instead, it highlights how early childhood experiences can have long-term effects.
Acknowledge that the model does not claim genetic factors alone determine development, but rather considers multiple influences including environmental and experiential factors.
Conclude that the true statement about the developmental cascade model is that it describes how early experiences can influence later developmental outcomes across multiple domains.
