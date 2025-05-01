Which of the following is true regarding the reactions of widowed individuals following the death of a spouse?
A
Widowed individuals typically show no emotional response to the death of a spouse.
B
Most widowed individuals eventually adjust to their loss and do not experience long-term psychological dysfunction.
C
Widowed individuals are unable to form new social relationships after the loss of a spouse.
D
Widowed individuals almost always develop chronic depression that lasts for the rest of their lives.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of bereavement and grief in psychology, which studies how individuals emotionally and psychologically respond to the loss of a loved one, such as a spouse.
Step 2: Recognize that emotional responses to the death of a spouse vary widely, but it is common for widowed individuals to experience intense grief initially, which may include sadness, loneliness, and distress.
Step 3: Note that psychological research shows most widowed individuals gradually adapt to their loss over time, with many returning to a stable emotional state without long-term psychological dysfunction.
Step 4: Be aware that while some widowed individuals may experience depression or difficulty forming new relationships, these outcomes are not universal or inevitable.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Most widowed individuals eventually adjust to their loss and do not experience long-term psychological dysfunction' aligns with psychological findings on typical bereavement adjustment.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah