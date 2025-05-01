Self-worth, accomplishment, and confidence represent the:
A
esteem needs in Maslow's hierarchy of needs
B
physiological needs in Maslow's hierarchy of needs
C
safety needs in Maslow's hierarchy of needs
D
self-actualization needs in Maslow's hierarchy of needs
1
Understand that Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels of human needs, often depicted as a pyramid.
Recall the five levels from bottom to top: physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization needs.
Identify the characteristics of each level: physiological needs involve basic survival (food, water), safety needs involve security and protection, love and belonging involve social relationships, esteem needs involve feelings of accomplishment and self-worth, and self-actualization involves realizing personal potential.
Match the terms 'self-worth,' 'accomplishment,' and 'confidence' to the level that focuses on respect, recognition, and self-esteem, which is the esteem needs level.
Conclude that self-worth, accomplishment, and confidence represent the esteem needs in Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
