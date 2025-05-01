Which of the following could be effects of two to three days of sleep deprivation?
A
Improved reaction time and alertness
B
Impaired cognitive performance and difficulty concentrating
C
Enhanced immune system function
D
Significant increase in muscle mass
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the effects of sleep deprivation by reviewing psychological and physiological research on how lack of sleep impacts the brain and body.
Step 2: Recognize that sleep deprivation typically impairs cognitive functions such as attention, memory, and reaction time, rather than improving them.
Step 3: Identify that sleep deprivation can lead to difficulty concentrating and reduced cognitive performance, which aligns with the correct answer.
Step 4: Note that enhanced immune system function and significant muscle mass increase are not commonly associated with short-term sleep deprivation; in fact, sleep loss often weakens immune response and hinders muscle recovery.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate effect of two to three days of sleep deprivation is impaired cognitive performance and difficulty concentrating.
