Which of the following is an example of applying Vygotsky's concepts in the classroom?
A
A teacher provides scaffolding by guiding students through a challenging task and gradually reducing support as they become more competent.
B
A teacher uses standardized tests to assess individual student performance without collaborative activities.
C
Students are required to memorize facts independently without any interaction or assistance.
D
Students work alone on assignments with no opportunity for peer discussion or group work.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Vygotsky's key concept of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which refers to the difference between what a learner can do independently and what they can achieve with guidance or collaboration.
Recognize that 'scaffolding' is a teaching method derived from Vygotsky's theory, where the teacher provides temporary support to help students accomplish tasks they cannot do alone, gradually removing this support as students gain competence.
Analyze each option to see if it involves social interaction, guidance, or collaborative learning, which are central to Vygotsky's approach.
Identify that the option describing a teacher providing scaffolding by guiding students through a challenging task and gradually reducing support aligns with Vygotsky's concept of learning within the ZPD.
Conclude that options involving independent memorization, standardized testing without collaboration, or working alone without peer interaction do not reflect Vygotsky's emphasis on social learning and scaffolding.
