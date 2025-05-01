How might businesses use cognitive biases to their advantage in marketing and sales strategies?
A
By designing advertisements that exploit the anchoring bias, businesses can influence customers' perceptions of price and value.
B
By relying solely on product quality and not considering psychological factors, businesses maximize their profits.
C
By ignoring cognitive biases, businesses ensure that customers make purely rational decisions.
D
By discouraging the use of cognitive biases, businesses reduce their sales and market share.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what cognitive biases are — they are systematic patterns of deviation from rational judgment, which affect how people perceive and make decisions.
Step 2: Identify the anchoring bias, a specific cognitive bias where individuals rely heavily on the first piece of information (the 'anchor') when making decisions, such as the initial price they see for a product.
Step 3: Recognize how businesses can use the anchoring bias by presenting a higher initial price or a reference price in advertisements, which sets an anchor in customers' minds.
Step 4: See how this anchoring influences customers' perception of value, making subsequent prices seem more reasonable or attractive compared to the anchor.
Step 5: Conclude that by designing advertisements that exploit the anchoring bias, businesses can effectively influence customers' perceptions of price and value, thereby enhancing marketing and sales strategies.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah