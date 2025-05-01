Which of the following scenarios is the best example of synesthesia?
A
A person solves math problems by visualizing the steps in their mind.
B
A person sees specific colors whenever they hear certain musical notes.
C
A person is able to remember a long list of words by repeating them several times.
D
A person feels anxious when speaking in public.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of synesthesia. Synesthesia is a neurological condition where stimulation of one sensory or cognitive pathway leads to automatic, involuntary experiences in a second sensory or cognitive pathway.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves a crossover of sensory experiences. For example, does one sense trigger another, such as seeing colors when hearing sounds?
Step 3: Evaluate the first scenario: solving math problems by visualizing steps. This involves mental visualization but does not describe a sensory crossover.
Step 4: Evaluate the second scenario: seeing specific colors when hearing musical notes. This directly describes a sensory crossover between hearing and vision, which is characteristic of synesthesia.
Step 5: Confirm that the other scenarios (memorizing words by repetition and feeling anxious when speaking) do not involve sensory crossover, so they are not examples of synesthesia.
