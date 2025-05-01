In developmental psychology, a 2-year-old who refuses to put on winter clothes when it's time to go outside is most likely demonstrating which of the following behaviors?
A
Autonomy versus shame and doubt, as described by Erikson
B
Conservation of mass, as described by Piaget
C
Formal operational thinking, as described by Piaget
D
Attachment anxiety, as described by Bowlby
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the developmental stage relevant to a 2-year-old child. At this age, children are typically in the toddler stage, where they begin to assert their independence and develop a sense of self-control.
Step 2: Review Erik Erikson's psychosocial stages of development, focusing on the stage called 'Autonomy versus Shame and Doubt,' which occurs approximately between 18 months and 3 years. This stage involves children learning to do things independently and asserting their will.
Step 3: Consider Piaget's cognitive development stages. At 2 years old, children are in the 'Preoperational stage,' not yet capable of 'Conservation of mass' (which develops later) or 'Formal operational thinking' (which occurs in adolescence).
Step 4: Understand Bowlby's theory of attachment, which focuses on the emotional bond between child and caregiver, particularly attachment anxiety, which is not directly related to a child's refusal to wear clothes.
Step 5: Conclude that the behavior of refusing to put on winter clothes is best explained by the child's assertion of autonomy, fitting Erikson's 'Autonomy versus Shame and Doubt' stage.
