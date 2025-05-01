In developmental psychology, when methods of parenting are passed on from one generation to the next, this process is best described as which of the following?
A
Intergenerational transmission
B
Attachment theory
C
Cognitive restructuring
D
Operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept in the question, which is about how parenting methods are passed from one generation to the next.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Intergenerational transmission' refers to the process where behaviors, values, or practices, such as parenting styles, are passed down from parents to their children across generations.
Step 3: Differentiate this from other options: 'Attachment theory' focuses on emotional bonds between child and caregiver, 'Cognitive restructuring' involves changing thought patterns, and 'Operant conditioning' is about learning through reinforcement and punishment.
Step 4: Conclude that the term that best describes the passing of parenting methods across generations is 'Intergenerational transmission'.
Step 5: Remember that this concept is important in developmental psychology because it explains how family behaviors and parenting styles can influence future generations.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah