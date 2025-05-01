Which of the following is true about balancing positive and negative emotions?
A
Experiencing both positive and negative emotions is important for psychological well-being.
B
Suppressing all negative emotions leads to greater emotional health.
C
Only positive emotions contribute to personal growth.
D
Negative emotions should be avoided entirely to maintain balance.
Understand the concept of emotional balance, which involves experiencing a range of emotions, both positive and negative, as part of healthy psychological functioning.
Recognize that psychological research supports the idea that experiencing both positive and negative emotions contributes to overall well-being and personal growth.
Consider why suppressing negative emotions is not beneficial: suppression can lead to increased stress and emotional problems rather than improved health.
Acknowledge that only experiencing positive emotions is unrealistic and may limit emotional resilience and the ability to cope with challenges.
Conclude that the statement 'Experiencing both positive and negative emotions is important for psychological well-being' is true because it reflects the balanced emotional experience necessary for mental health.
