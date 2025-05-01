What did Ekman and Friesen conclude from their research on facial expressions?
A
Facial expressions are unreliable indicators of emotional states.
B
Facial expressions are only influenced by language and not emotion.
C
Facial expressions of basic emotions are universal across cultures.
D
Facial expressions are learned and vary significantly between cultures.
1
Understand the context of Ekman and Friesen's research, which focused on whether facial expressions of emotion are universal or culturally specific.
Recognize that they studied basic emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, and disgust across different cultures, including isolated and literate societies.
Note that their findings showed people from diverse cultures could reliably identify these facial expressions, suggesting a biological basis rather than cultural learning.
Conclude that Ekman and Friesen determined facial expressions of basic emotions are universal across cultures, meaning they are innate and not solely learned behaviors.
Remember that this universality supports the idea that facial expressions are reliable indicators of emotional states, contrary to the options suggesting they are unreliable or only influenced by language.
