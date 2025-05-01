Which of the following best describes subjective well-being?
A
A person's ability to regulate emotional responses
B
An individual's self-perceived happiness and life satisfaction
C
The frequency and intensity of negative emotions experienced
D
The physiological changes that occur during emotional arousal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'subjective well-being' as it relates to Psychology. It refers to how people experience and evaluate their own lives and emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that subjective well-being involves two main components: cognitive evaluations of life satisfaction and affective evaluations of moods and emotions.
Step 3: Note that subjective well-being is about an individual's self-perceived happiness and life satisfaction, rather than objective measures or physiological responses.
Step 4: Differentiate subjective well-being from related concepts such as emotional regulation (managing emotions), frequency of negative emotions (which is only one aspect), and physiological changes (which are bodily responses, not subjective evaluations).
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of subjective well-being is 'an individual's self-perceived happiness and life satisfaction' because it captures the personal, evaluative nature of this psychological construct.
