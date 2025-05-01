Which of the following statements is true of emotion-focused coping?
A
Emotion-focused coping involves strategies aimed at managing the emotional response to a stressor rather than changing the stressor itself.
B
Emotion-focused coping requires problem-solving skills to address the cause of stress.
C
Emotion-focused coping always eliminates the source of stress.
D
Emotion-focused coping is only effective for controllable stressors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of coping in psychology, which refers to the strategies people use to manage stress and emotional distress.
Recognize that there are two main types of coping: problem-focused coping, which aims to change or eliminate the source of stress, and emotion-focused coping, which aims to manage the emotional response to the stressor.
Analyze the given statements by comparing them to the definition of emotion-focused coping: it involves strategies like seeking emotional support, reframing the situation, or relaxation techniques, rather than directly solving the problem causing the stress.
Evaluate each statement: determine if it correctly describes emotion-focused coping by checking if it focuses on managing emotions rather than solving the problem or eliminating the stressor.
Conclude that the true statement is the one that says emotion-focused coping involves managing the emotional response to a stressor rather than changing the stressor itself, as this aligns with the psychological understanding of emotion-focused coping.
