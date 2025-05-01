Which of the following emotions primarily involves social awareness?
A
Disgust
B
Fear
C
Empathy
D
Surprise
Step 1: Understand the concept of social awareness in psychology, which refers to the ability to recognize and understand the emotions, needs, and perspectives of others in social contexts.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each emotion listed: Disgust is a reaction to something unpleasant, Fear is a response to threat or danger, Surprise is a reaction to unexpected events, and Empathy is the capacity to understand and share the feelings of another person.
Step 3: Identify which emotion involves recognizing and responding to others' emotional states, which is the core of social awareness.
Step 4: Compare each emotion to the concept of social awareness and determine that Empathy directly involves understanding others' emotions, making it primarily related to social awareness.
Step 5: Conclude that Empathy is the correct answer because it uniquely requires social awareness, unlike the other emotions which are more self-focused or reactive.
