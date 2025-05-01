Which of the following would be most likely to be used to measure someone's mood?
A
The Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS)
B
The Beck Depression Inventory (BDI)
C
The Stroop Color-Word Test
D
The Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each psychological measure listed. The Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS) is designed to assess mood by measuring positive and negative affect.
Step 2: Recognize that the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) specifically measures the severity of depressive symptoms, which is related to mood but more focused on depression rather than general mood states.
Step 3: Note that the Stroop Color-Word Test is a cognitive task used to assess attention and executive function, not mood.
Step 4: Understand that the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS) measures intelligence and cognitive ability, not mood.
Step 5: Conclude that the PANAS is the most appropriate tool for measuring someone's mood because it directly assesses positive and negative affect, which are key components of mood.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah