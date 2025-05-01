In the organization of working memory, the component responsible for planning and controlling the activities of its various subsystems is called the:
A
visuospatial sketchpad
B
phonological loop
C
episodic buffer
D
central executive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of working memory, which consists of multiple components that handle different types of information and processes.
Identify the roles of each component: the visuospatial sketchpad manages visual and spatial information, the phonological loop handles verbal and auditory information, and the episodic buffer integrates information across domains.
Recognize that the component responsible for planning, controlling, and coordinating the activities of these subsystems is the central executive.
Recall that the central executive acts like a manager, directing attention and resources to different tasks within working memory.
Conclude that the central executive is the correct answer because it oversees and regulates the functioning of the other components in working memory.
