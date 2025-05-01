Which part of the brain is primarily responsible for the formation of new memories?
A
Thalamus
B
Cerebellum
C
Hippocampus
D
Medulla oblongata
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the brain region primarily responsible for forming new memories, which is a key function in cognitive psychology and neuroscience.
Recall the main functions of each brain part listed: the Thalamus acts as a relay station for sensory information, the Cerebellum is involved in motor control and coordination, the Medulla oblongata regulates autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.
Identify that the Hippocampus is a critical structure within the limbic system known for its essential role in consolidating short-term memories into long-term memories.
Recognize that damage to the Hippocampus often results in difficulties forming new memories, which supports its primary role in memory formation.
Conclude that among the options given, the Hippocampus is the brain part primarily responsible for the formation of new memories.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah