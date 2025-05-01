In the context of developmental psychology, which of the following is typically included in formal education as an approach to employee development?
A
On-the-job learning through trial and error
B
Self-directed online research without structured curriculum
C
Classroom-based training programs provided by the organization
D
Informal mentoring from peers
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about approaches to employee development within formal education settings in developmental psychology.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of formal education, which typically involves structured, organized learning environments with a set curriculum and clear objectives.
Step 3: Evaluate each option to see if it fits the definition of formal education: 'On-the-job learning through trial and error' is informal and experiential, not structured; 'Self-directed online research without structured curriculum' lacks formal structure; 'Informal mentoring from peers' is also informal and unstructured.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Classroom-based training programs provided by the organization' align with formal education because they involve planned instruction, a curriculum, and organizational support.
Step 5: Conclude that the approach typically included in formal education for employee development is classroom-based training programs, as it meets the criteria of structured and organized learning.
