In developmental psychology, middle adulthood is often referred to as the "sandwich generation" because individuals in this stage typically:
A
Simultaneously care for their aging parents and their own children
B
Tend to withdraw from social relationships and community involvement
C
Experience a significant increase in leisure time and personal freedom
D
Are primarily focused on establishing their careers for the first time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'sandwich generation' in developmental psychology, which refers to a specific life stage where individuals face unique social and familial responsibilities.
Identify the typical age range for middle adulthood, generally considered to be between 40 and 65 years old, where people often experience multiple caregiving roles.
Recognize that the 'sandwich generation' metaphor highlights the dual caregiving role: caring for aging parents (the older generation) while also supporting their own children (the younger generation).
Evaluate the other options by considering common developmental tasks and challenges in middle adulthood, such as career establishment, social involvement, and leisure time, and see which best fits the 'sandwich generation' description.
Conclude that the defining characteristic of the 'sandwich generation' is the simultaneous responsibility of caring for both aging parents and dependent children, which distinguishes this stage from others.
