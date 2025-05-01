In developmental psychology, the best time to provide feedback to a learner is ______________.
A
only at the end of a learning unit
B
several days after the behavior occurs
C
before the behavior occurs
D
immediately after the behavior occurs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of feedback in developmental psychology, which refers to information given to a learner about their performance or behavior to help improve learning.
Recognize that timing of feedback is crucial because it influences how effectively the learner can connect the feedback to their behavior.
Consider the options: feedback only at the end of a learning unit, several days after the behavior, before the behavior, and immediately after the behavior.
Analyze why feedback immediately after the behavior is most effective: it allows the learner to associate the feedback directly with the specific action, reinforcing learning and correcting errors promptly.
Conclude that providing feedback immediately after the behavior occurs maximizes learning efficiency and supports better developmental outcomes.
