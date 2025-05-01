In developmental psychology, adolescent membership in particular cliques and crowds is often determined by __________.
A
genetic similarity
B
random assignment by teachers
C
parental occupation
D
shared interests and reputation among peers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: In developmental psychology, 'cliques' refer to small, close-knit groups of adolescents who interact frequently, while 'crowds' are larger, more loosely organized groups based on shared characteristics or reputations.
Recognize that adolescent group membership is influenced by social factors rather than biological or external assignments, meaning it is not determined by genetic similarity, random assignment by teachers, or parental occupation.
Focus on the role of shared interests and reputations among peers, which serve as the primary basis for adolescents to identify with and be accepted into specific cliques and crowds.
Consider how peers evaluate each other's behaviors, attitudes, and social status, which contributes to the formation and maintenance of these social groups.
Summarize that adolescent membership in cliques and crowds is best explained by the commonality of interests and the reputations adolescents hold within their peer group.
