According to Vygotsky, children construct knowledge primarily through which of the following processes?
A
Independent exploration without guidance
B
Genetic inheritance alone
C
Social interaction with more knowledgeable others
D
Classical conditioning and reinforcement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development, which emphasizes the social context of learning and the role of interaction in knowledge construction.
Step 2: Recognize that Vygotsky introduced the concept of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which describes the difference between what a child can do independently and what they can achieve with guidance.
Step 3: Identify that 'more knowledgeable others' (such as parents, teachers, or peers) play a crucial role in helping children learn by providing scaffolding within the ZPD.
Step 4: Compare the options given: independent exploration, genetic inheritance, social interaction, and classical conditioning, and evaluate which aligns with Vygotsky's emphasis on social learning.
Step 5: Conclude that according to Vygotsky, children primarily construct knowledge through social interaction with more knowledgeable others, as this process supports learning and cognitive development.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah