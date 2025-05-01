According to psychoanalytic theory in developmental psychology, when does gender typing primarily occur in children?
A
At birth, as a result of genetic inheritance
B
During the phallic stage, as children resolve the Oedipus or Electra complex
C
During adolescence, when individuals experience puberty
D
In the sensorimotor stage, as children develop object permanence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that psychoanalytic theory, particularly Freud's theory of psychosexual development, outlines specific stages during which key personality and identity features develop.
Identify the phallic stage as the third stage in Freud's theory, typically occurring between ages 3 and 6 years, which is crucial for the development of gender identity.
Recognize that during the phallic stage, children experience the Oedipus complex (for boys) or Electra complex (for girls), which involves unconscious desires and identification with the same-sex parent.
Understand that resolving these complexes leads to the internalization of gender roles and behaviors, a process known as gender typing.
Conclude that, according to psychoanalytic theory, gender typing primarily occurs during the phallic stage as children resolve the Oedipus or Electra complex.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah