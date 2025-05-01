Which of the following best describes an advantage and a disadvantage for employers administering personality tests during the hiring process?
A
An advantage is that personality tests eliminate all hiring bias, while a disadvantage is that they are illegal in most countries.
B
An advantage is that personality tests can help predict job fit, while a disadvantage is that they may not accurately reflect real workplace behavior.
C
An advantage is that personality tests measure intelligence, while a disadvantage is that they require no training to interpret.
D
An advantage is that personality tests guarantee employee honesty, while a disadvantage is that they are always expensive to administer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of personality tests in hiring. Personality tests are designed to assess traits that may predict how well a candidate fits a job or organizational culture.
Step 2: Identify common advantages of personality tests. One key advantage is that they can help employers predict job fit by evaluating traits relevant to job performance and teamwork.
Step 3: Recognize common disadvantages. A major disadvantage is that personality tests may not always accurately reflect how a person behaves in real workplace situations, due to factors like test-taking conditions or social desirability bias.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these known advantages and disadvantages. Eliminate options that contain incorrect or exaggerated claims, such as tests eliminating all bias or being illegal in most countries.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description includes the advantage of predicting job fit and the disadvantage of potential inaccuracies in reflecting real workplace behavior.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah