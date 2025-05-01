Which of the following statements about Abraham Maslow's development of the hierarchy of needs is correct?
A
Maslow developed his theory by conducting experiments on animals.
B
Maslow developed his hierarchy of needs by studying people who were psychologically healthy and self-actualized.
C
Maslow's hierarchy of needs was created by analyzing the behavior of people in poor physical health.
D
Maslow based his hierarchy of needs on research with individuals suffering from severe mental illness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid.
Step 2: Recognize that Maslow's approach was humanistic, focusing on positive aspects of human nature and personal growth rather than pathology or illness.
Step 3: Note that Maslow developed his theory by studying individuals who were psychologically healthy and self-actualized, meaning those who had reached their full potential and exhibited optimal psychological functioning.
Step 4: Eliminate options that suggest Maslow's theory was based on experiments with animals, people in poor physical health, or individuals with severe mental illness, as these do not align with his humanistic research approach.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the one indicating Maslow developed his hierarchy by studying psychologically healthy and self-actualized people, reflecting the foundation of his theory.
