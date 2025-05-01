Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of the structure and function of the human body
B
The study of historical events and their impact on society
C
The study of behavior and mental processes
D
The study of chemical reactions in the brain
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying aspects related to humans and animals, particularly their behavior and mental processes.
Step 2: Recognize that behavior refers to observable actions, while mental processes include thoughts, feelings, and cognitive functions that are not directly observable.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other sciences by noting that it does not primarily study the physical structure of the body (which is anatomy) or chemical reactions in the brain alone (which is more related to neurochemistry).
Step 4: Also distinguish psychology from disciplines like history, which study past events and their societal impacts, rather than individual or group behavior and mental functions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology as a scientific discipline is 'the study of behavior and mental processes' because it encompasses both observable actions and internal cognitive activities.
