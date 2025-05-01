Which term best describes the struggle to keep all the components of health at their best possible levels?
A
Illness
B
Diagnosis
C
Wellness
D
Disorder
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to health in psychology. 'Illness' typically refers to a state of poor health or disease, while 'Diagnosis' is the identification of a disease or condition by a professional.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Disorder' refers to a disruption of normal physical or mental functions, often diagnosed as a medical or psychological condition.
Step 3: Define 'Wellness' as a holistic concept that involves actively maintaining and balancing multiple components of health, such as physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being.
Step 4: Analyze the question's phrase 'the struggle to keep all the components of health at their best possible levels' and relate it to the concept of 'Wellness' which emphasizes proactive efforts to optimize health.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Wellness' best fits the description because it encompasses the ongoing process of maintaining and improving overall health across various domains.
