The original focus of the Hawthorne studies was the:
A
influence of reinforcement on learning
B
impact of group dynamics on decision making
C
effect of physical work conditions on employee productivity
D
role of unconscious motives in behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the Hawthorne studies, which were conducted at the Western Electric Hawthorne Works in the 1920s and 1930s to investigate factors affecting worker productivity.
Step 2: Recognize that the initial research question focused on how physical work conditions, such as lighting levels, influenced employee productivity.
Step 3: Note that while the original focus was on physical conditions, the studies unexpectedly revealed the importance of social and psychological factors, such as worker attention and group dynamics, on productivity.
Step 4: Differentiate the original focus from other psychological concepts like reinforcement, unconscious motives, or decision-making processes, which were not the primary aims of the Hawthorne studies.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the effect of physical work conditions on employee productivity, as this was the initial hypothesis tested in the Hawthorne studies.
Watch next
Master Structuralism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah