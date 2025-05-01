Which of the following psychologists was a major contributor to the functionalist movement?
A
John B. Watson
B
William James
C
Sigmund Freud
D
Wilhelm Wundt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about the functionalist movement in psychology, which focuses on the purpose of consciousness and behavior in helping individuals adapt to their environment.
Recall that functionalism was an early school of psychology that emerged in the late 19th century as a reaction to structuralism, emphasizing the functions of mental processes rather than their structure.
Identify the key figures associated with functionalism. William James is widely recognized as a major contributor to this movement, often called the 'father of American psychology' and known for his work on the functions of consciousness.
Consider the other options: John B. Watson is known for behaviorism, Sigmund Freud for psychoanalysis, and Wilhelm Wundt for structuralism, so they are not linked to functionalism.
Conclude that William James is the correct answer because of his foundational role in developing and promoting functionalist ideas in psychology.
