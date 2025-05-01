Which of the following best describes the main difference between structuralism and non-structuralism in early psychology?
Structuralism focused on analyzing the basic elements of conscious experience, while non-structuralism emphasized studying behavior and mental processes as wholes.
Structuralism rejected the use of introspection, while non-structuralism relied heavily on it.
Structuralism was primarily concerned with unconscious motives, whereas non-structuralism focused on conscious thought.
Structuralism was developed by Sigmund Freud, while non-structuralism was developed by Wilhelm Wundt.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that structuralism is an early school of psychology that aimed to break down mental processes into their most basic components, focusing on the structure of conscious experience.
Step 2: Recognize that structuralism primarily used introspection as a method to analyze these basic elements, such as sensations, feelings, and images.
Step 3: Identify that non-structuralism (which includes schools like functionalism and behaviorism) moved away from breaking down consciousness into parts and instead emphasized studying mental processes and behavior as integrated wholes or in terms of their functions.
Step 4: Note that non-structuralism often focused on observable behavior and the purpose of mental processes, rather than just the components of consciousness.
Step 5: Compare the options given and see which one correctly contrasts structuralism's focus on basic elements of conscious experience with non-structuralism's emphasis on behavior and mental processes as wholes.
