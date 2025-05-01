Which of the following is a key feature of emerging adulthood according to developmental psychology?
A
Stable sense of self and completed adult roles
B
Onset of physical decline and retirement planning
C
Identity exploration in love, work, and worldviews
D
Decline in cognitive flexibility and openness to new experiences
1
Understand the concept of emerging adulthood, which is a developmental stage typically occurring between the late teens and mid-twenties, characterized by exploration and transition rather than stability.
Recognize that a key feature of emerging adulthood is identity exploration, where individuals actively explore different possibilities in areas such as love, work, and personal beliefs or worldviews.
Compare the options given: 'Stable sense of self and completed adult roles' usually describe later adulthood stages, not emerging adulthood.
Note that 'Onset of physical decline and retirement planning' are features associated with older adulthood, not emerging adulthood.
Understand that 'Decline in cognitive flexibility and openness to new experiences' contradicts the nature of emerging adulthood, which is marked by increased exploration and openness.
