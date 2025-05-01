In developmental psychology, what is considered the main risk factor for wandering and elopement among children?
A
Advanced language skills
B
High socioeconomic status
C
Participation in team sports
D
A diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Wandering' and 'elopement' refer to behaviors where children leave a safe area or caregiver without permission or supervision, which can pose safety risks.
Step 2: Recognize that in developmental psychology, certain diagnoses or conditions are associated with higher risks of wandering and elopement. Consider which developmental disorders are commonly linked to these behaviors.
Step 3: Evaluate the options given: advanced language skills, high socioeconomic status, participation in team sports, and a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Reflect on which of these is most strongly supported by research as a risk factor.
Step 4: Recall that children with autism spectrum disorder often exhibit wandering and elopement behaviors due to challenges with communication, social interaction, and sensory processing, making ASD a significant risk factor.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder is considered the main risk factor for wandering and elopement in children, based on developmental psychology research.
