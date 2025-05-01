Which of the following best describes a developmental purpose of performance management in the context of developmental psychology?
A
To compare employees for promotion decisions
B
To identify areas where individuals can improve their skills and support their personal growth
C
To enforce organizational policies and procedures
D
To determine salary increases based on employee performance
Step 1: Understand the context of developmental psychology, which focuses on how people grow and change over time, including their cognitive, emotional, and social development.
Step 2: Recognize that performance management in this context is aimed at supporting an individual's growth rather than just evaluating or ranking them.
Step 3: Identify that a developmental purpose of performance management involves helping individuals recognize their strengths and areas for improvement to foster skill development.
Step 4: Differentiate this from other purposes such as comparing employees for promotions, enforcing policies, or determining salary increases, which are more administrative or evaluative rather than developmental.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a developmental purpose is to identify areas where individuals can improve their skills and support their personal growth.
