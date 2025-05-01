Which of the following best describes the palmar reflex in infants?
A
When an infant grasps an object placed in their palm automatically
B
When an infant turns their head toward a touch on the cheek
C
When an infant steps in place when held upright with their feet touching a surface
D
When an infant spreads their arms and legs in response to a loud noise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the palmar reflex is a primitive reflex observed in infants, which involves an automatic response to a specific stimulus.
Identify the stimulus involved in the palmar reflex: it occurs when an object or finger is placed in the infant's palm.
Recognize the infant's response in the palmar reflex: the infant automatically grasps the object placed in their palm.
Compare this reflex to other infant reflexes mentioned, such as the rooting reflex (turning head toward cheek touch), stepping reflex (stepping motion when feet touch a surface), and Moro reflex (spreading arms and legs in response to a loud noise), to distinguish the correct description.
Conclude that the palmar reflex is best described as the automatic grasping of an object placed in the infant's palm.
