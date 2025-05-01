In the context of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech, what is the emotional connotation of the word 'dream' as used by the speaker?
A
Hope and aspiration for a better future
B
Indifference toward social issues
C
Nostalgia for the past
D
Fear and anxiety about change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context in which the word 'dream' is used in Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech, focusing on the overall message and tone of the speech.
Consider the emotional impact of the word 'dream' within the speech, noting that it symbolizes something positive and forward-looking rather than negative or neutral.
Analyze the themes of the speech, such as equality, justice, and civil rights, which suggest that 'dream' conveys a sense of hope and aspiration.
Compare the possible answer choices by matching them with the emotional tone of the speech, eliminating options that do not align with the hopeful and visionary nature of the word 'dream'.
Conclude that the emotional connotation of 'dream' in this context is best described as 'Hope and aspiration for a better future' because it reflects the speaker's vision for social change and progress.
