Which psychological factor is most likely to contribute to someone feeling vengeful?
A
Having a strong sense of empathy for others
B
Experiencing a perceived injustice or betrayal
C
Being in a state of relaxation and calm
D
Feeling intense joy and satisfaction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'vengefulness' as an emotional response that typically arises from negative experiences or feelings, such as hurt or unfair treatment.
Recognize that psychological factors influencing vengefulness often involve perceptions of harm or wrongdoing, which can trigger desires for retaliation or justice.
Evaluate each option by considering how it relates to feelings of harm or injustice: empathy usually promotes understanding and forgiveness, relaxation and calm reduce aggressive impulses, and joy and satisfaction are positive emotions unlikely to provoke vengefulness.
Identify that 'experiencing a perceived injustice or betrayal' directly relates to feeling wronged, which is a common psychological trigger for vengeful feelings.
Conclude that the psychological factor most likely to contribute to feeling vengeful is the experience of perceived injustice or betrayal, as it aligns with the emotional basis of vengefulness.
