Electrically stimulating a rat's amygdala would most likely produce which of the following?
A
A decrease in hunger and food-seeking behavior
B
Enhanced motor coordination and balance
C
A feeling of relaxation and calmness
D
An increase in fear or aggressive behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the amygdala in the brain. The amygdala is primarily involved in processing emotions, especially those related to fear and aggression.
Step 2: Recognize that electrical stimulation of a brain area typically activates the functions associated with that area. Therefore, stimulating the amygdala would enhance emotional responses linked to it.
Step 3: Consider the options given: decreased hunger, enhanced motor coordination, feeling of relaxation, or increased fear/aggression. Since the amygdala is not primarily involved in hunger, motor skills, or relaxation, these options are less likely.
Step 4: Recall that the amygdala plays a key role in fear and aggressive behavior, so stimulating it would most likely increase these responses.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is an increase in fear or aggressive behavior, as this aligns with the known functions of the amygdala.
