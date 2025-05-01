The area that is activated by feeling disgusted is the same area of the brain responsible for which of the following functions?
A
Coordinating movement
B
Processing taste
C
Regulating heart rate
D
Forming long-term memories
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the brain area activated by the feeling of disgust. Research in psychology and neuroscience shows that the insular cortex is primarily involved in processing feelings of disgust.
Understand the functions associated with the insular cortex. This brain region is known to be involved in processing taste sensations, as well as emotional experiences like disgust.
Compare the given options with the known functions of the insular cortex: coordinating movement is mainly linked to the cerebellum and motor cortex; regulating heart rate is controlled by the autonomic nervous system and brainstem; forming long-term memories is primarily associated with the hippocampus.
Recognize that since the insular cortex processes both disgust and taste, the correct function linked to the activated area when feeling disgusted is processing taste.
Conclude that the brain area activated by feeling disgusted is the same area responsible for processing taste.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah