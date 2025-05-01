Which of the following is an example of how mental and emotional health can affect behavior?
A
A person who exercises regularly is immune to emotional stress.
B
A person who eats a balanced diet will never feel sad or anxious.
C
A person with good physical health always performs well academically.
D
A person experiencing depression may withdraw from social activities and avoid friends.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept: Mental and emotional health significantly influence behavior, meaning that how a person feels mentally and emotionally can change the way they act.
Analyze each option to see if it shows a direct connection between mental/emotional health and behavior. For example, withdrawing from social activities due to depression is a behavior influenced by emotional health.
Recognize that statements claiming immunity or absolutes (like being immune to stress or never feeling sad) are unrealistic and do not accurately reflect the relationship between mental health and behavior.
Identify the option that clearly demonstrates a behavioral change caused by a mental health condition, such as depression leading to social withdrawal.
Conclude that the correct example is the one where emotional health (depression) directly affects behavior (withdrawing from social activities and avoiding friends).
