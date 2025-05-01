Regarding emotional regulation, which of the following statements is true?
A
Emotional regulation is only necessary in childhood and not in adulthood.
B
Cognitive reappraisal is an effective strategy for reducing the intensity of negative emotions.
C
Emotional suppression always leads to improved psychological well-being.
D
There are no individual differences in the ability to regulate emotions.
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional regulation, which refers to the processes by which individuals influence which emotions they have, when they have them, and how they experience and express these emotions.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement that emotional regulation is only necessary in childhood and not in adulthood. Consider that emotional regulation is important throughout the lifespan, not just in childhood.
Step 3: Analyze the statement about cognitive reappraisal, which is a strategy involving changing the way one thinks about a situation to alter its emotional impact. Research shows it is effective in reducing negative emotions.
Step 4: Consider the statement about emotional suppression, which involves inhibiting the outward signs of emotion. Suppression often does not improve psychological well-being and can sometimes have negative effects.
Step 5: Reflect on the statement about individual differences in emotional regulation ability. There are indeed individual differences influenced by factors such as personality, experience, and biological predispositions.
