In the context of social psychology, which of the following best describes the effectiveness of nonviolent responses to violent attacks?
A
Nonviolent responses are only effective if accompanied by immediate legal punishment of the attackers.
B
Nonviolent responses are generally ineffective because they encourage further aggression from attackers.
C
Nonviolent responses are effective only in situations where there is no history of prior conflict.
D
Nonviolent responses can be effective because they may reduce escalation and promote empathy between conflicting groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: it is about the effectiveness of nonviolent responses to violent attacks within social psychology.
Recall key social psychology concepts related to conflict resolution, such as de-escalation, empathy, and the role of nonviolent behavior in reducing aggression.
Analyze each option by comparing it to established psychological theories and research findings on nonviolent responses and their outcomes.
Recognize that nonviolent responses can reduce escalation by not provoking further aggression and can promote empathy by humanizing the opposing group.
Conclude that the best description aligns with the idea that nonviolent responses can be effective because they reduce escalation and foster empathy, rather than relying solely on legal punishment or being ineffective.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah