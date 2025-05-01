Which of the following is NOT typically considered when evaluating social validity in social psychology?
A
The statistical significance of the intervention's results
B
The effectiveness of the intervention in changing behavior
C
The importance of the goals addressed by the intervention
D
The acceptability of the intervention to stakeholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social validity in social psychology. Social validity refers to the social importance and acceptability of an intervention, including how meaningful the goals are, how effective the intervention is in changing behavior, and how acceptable it is to stakeholders.
Step 2: Identify the typical components evaluated in social validity: (a) the importance of the goals addressed by the intervention, (b) the effectiveness of the intervention in changing behavior, and (c) the acceptability of the intervention to stakeholders.
Step 3: Recognize that statistical significance refers to the mathematical determination of whether results are likely due to chance, which is a technical measure of data analysis rather than a social or practical consideration.
Step 4: Compare the options given and determine which one does not align with the social and practical focus of social validity. Since statistical significance is a technical, not social, criterion, it is not typically considered part of social validity.
Step 5: Conclude that the statistical significance of the intervention's results is NOT typically considered when evaluating social validity, while the other options are key components.
