According to social psychology research discussed in chapter 7, with whom are employees least likely to form friendships at work?
A
With colleagues who interact frequently in informal settings
B
With coworkers who share similar interests and backgrounds
C
With individuals who have very different status or authority levels, such as a CEO and an entry-level employee
D
With team members who work closely together on projects
Step 1: Understand the concept of workplace friendships in social psychology, which often form based on frequent interaction, shared interests, and collaboration.
Step 2: Recognize that employees tend to form friendships with colleagues they interact with informally and frequently, as well as those who share similar interests and backgrounds.
Step 3: Consider the role of status and authority differences in the workplace, noting that large gaps in status (e.g., between a CEO and an entry-level employee) can create social distance and reduce the likelihood of friendship formation.
Step 4: Analyze how working closely on projects fosters interaction and common goals, which typically encourages friendship development among team members.
Step 5: Conclude that employees are least likely to form friendships with individuals who have very different status or authority levels due to social and organizational barriers.
