In the context of social psychology, which type of person is most likely to be a susceptible follower in a group setting?
A
Someone who has a high need for approval from others
B
Someone who demonstrates strong leadership qualities
C
Someone who prefers to work independently and avoids group activities
D
Someone who consistently challenges group norms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'susceptible follower' in social psychology, which refers to an individual who is easily influenced or swayed by others in a group setting.
Recognize that susceptibility to influence often relates to personal traits such as the need for social approval, conformity, and dependence on others' opinions.
Analyze each option by considering how it relates to susceptibility: a high need for approval suggests a desire to be accepted, making one more likely to follow others; strong leadership qualities imply influence over others rather than being influenced; preference for independence suggests less susceptibility; challenging group norms indicates resistance to influence.
Conclude that the person most likely to be a susceptible follower is the one with a high need for approval from others, as this trait increases the likelihood of conforming to group expectations.
Summarize that understanding individual differences in social needs and personality traits helps predict who is more prone to follow others in group dynamics.
