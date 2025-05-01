Which of the following statements is true regarding emotional intelligence (EI)?
A
Emotional intelligence is unrelated to social skills or interpersonal relationships.
B
Emotional intelligence is solely determined by genetic factors and cannot be improved through learning or experience.
C
Emotional intelligence involves the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions as well as the emotions of others.
D
Emotional intelligence only refers to the ability to suppress emotions in stressful situations.
Step 1: Understand the concept of Emotional Intelligence (EI). EI refers to the ability to perceive, understand, manage, and regulate emotions in oneself and others.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Emotional intelligence is unrelated to social skills or interpersonal relationships.' Since EI involves understanding and managing emotions, it is closely linked to social skills and relationships, so this statement is false.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Emotional intelligence is solely determined by genetic factors and cannot be improved through learning or experience.' Research shows that EI can be developed and improved through practice and learning, so this statement is false.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'Emotional intelligence involves the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions as well as the emotions of others.' This aligns with the accepted definition of EI, making this statement true.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Emotional intelligence only refers to the ability to suppress emotions in stressful situations.' EI is broader than just suppression; it includes recognizing, understanding, and managing emotions, so this statement is false.
